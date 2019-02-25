Mrs. Elsie Morrow Smith died February 2, 2019 at Aldersgate Retirement Community in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mrs. Smith was born December 11, 1931 in Newport, Tennessee to the late James Brown Morrow, Sr. and Mildred Cates Morrow. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry Michael Smith, and her brother, James Brown Morrow, Jr. Mrs. Smith is survived by her nephew, Chance Cates Morrow and his wife Kimberly Qualls Morrow, along with their five children, Benjamin Davis Allison, Jett Cates Morrow, Coral Jade Morrow, Zane Qualls Morrow, and Sage Chance Morrow.
Mrs. Smith graduated from Harding High School in 1950. She retired from General Electric after 45 years of service. She was a member of Westover Hills Presbyterian Church and later Johnson Memorial Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Smith was a member of the Eastern Star Mizpah Chapter #36.
A Memorial will be held at Aldersgate Cuthbertson Village Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests that memorials be made to Aldersgate Memory Care.
Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared online at www.raymerfh.com.
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 25, 2019