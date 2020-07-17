1/
Elsie Sweatt Padgett
1935 - 2020
Our dear Elsie went to be with the Lord on July 16th 2020. She was born on February 28th 1935 and lived her life loving the Lord and all others. She was known to us to be one of God's Angels that cared for and cared about so much and so many. She was a working and stay at home mom and a faithful member of Benton Heights Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of Glennie Peele and Henry Sweatt. Elsie is survived by her brother Wayne Sweatt his wife Linda; grandchildren Marsha Starnes and Amy Duke; four great grandchildren; nieces Abby Boylston and Melanie Sweatt and great nieces Logan Sweatt and Lauren Boylston. Elsie was predeceased by her husband Maxie Padgett, son Steve, daughter Renee and niece and nephew Michelle and Randy Sweatt.

Graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte NC on Sunday July 19th at 4:00pm.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
