Elvera was a fearless adventurer and explorer, always trying something new and achieving new heights. In college, her passions were acting, singing and piano. She took on the roles of many strong women while on stage and those experiences helped prepare her for a life with no boundaries. During her younger years, she was a bookkeeper, played in a band, earned her pilot's license, started a business, and raised a family. Later in life, she went on to become one of the youngest Life Masters in the ACBL competitive contract bridge circuit, and traveled the world with friends and family. Elvera was the ultimate hostess, always with a smile and an unforgettable laugh. She lived every moment in the present, with passion and no regrets. The world was her stage and she owned it. She and her fun-loving spirit will be profoundly missed.She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Adell Morton and Lewis Levine, her former husband and father of their 3 daughters.She leaves behind her daughters Kathi Levine, Robin Levine and Wendi Frost; her sister Shirlee Gearhart; her brothers Wade and Max Morton; her grandchildren Samantha, Remington and Megan Frost; her nieces Jaime and Ann Marie Gearhart, Susan Morton and nephews Byron and Wade Jr. Morton, and long time friend and caretaker Ann Asbury.The family would like to send our most genuine thanks to all the heroes at Waltonwood Cotswold and Hospice of Charlotte for the love, companionship, and care provided in the later years of her life.There will be private family memorial and graveside services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Elvera's beloved childhood church, Antioch Presbyterian Church, 1770 Pony Farm Rd, Jacksonville, NC 28540.