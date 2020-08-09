1/
Emil F. "Aim" Saul
Mr. Emil F. Saul, beloved husband of the late Jane Saul; loving father of Denise Long and her husband Donald, Janice Saul and her friend Michael Cooke, Valerie Millsaps and her husband Brad; grandfather of Lauren and Grant Millsaps, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.

"Aim" as he was known by many, proudly served his Country in the US Navy on the USS Battleship Texas during WWII and was injured on June 25, 1944 while defending Cherbourg France. He spent the next 3 years in the Bethesda Naval Hospital and after extensive surgeries was honorably discharged. Following his discharge, Aim spent 43 years working for the Department of Transportation at the US Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay, Maryland retiring as Chief of Supply and Procurement. Aim was a faithful member in the Knights of Columbus Baltimore Council #205 for over 60 years.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Rosary being said at 5:00PM at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28277. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00AM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, Maryland where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved late wife Jane Saul, with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church in memory of Emil F.

Saul.

An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.





Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
