Emile Martin Jacumin Jr.November 18, 1930 - November 25, 2020Valdese, North Carolina - Emile Martin Jacumin Jr. , age 90, born November 18, 1930, finished his race on November 25, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family and his many wonderful caretakers in his home.He was a benevolent servant of Jesus, philanthropist, faithful husband, father, friend, devoted son, attentive brother, Waldensian churchman of the year in 2006, and the ultimate hard worker. He devoted his life to serving the needs of others and bringing them comfort.Emile was a Korean War veteran, served on the Board of Trustees of the Presbyterian Home for Children and the Advisory Board of Gardner Webb College. He was a member of the State of North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission promoting his love for education. He was on the Board of Directors of The Old Colony Players, The Waldensian Trail of Faith, American Waldensian Society and Le Phare Des Alpes.Mr. Jacumin worked as a Senior Research Textile Chemist, while employed at Milliken and Company where he retired in 1993. He was the past president of the Palmetto Section of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists and he was a General Chairman of the Southern Textile Research Conference.Emile is the son of Emile Martin Jacumin, Sr. and Mamie Louise Mull who preceded him in death as well as brothers, Clifford, Ralph, Herbert, and Joe and sister Virginia Leonard. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Lillian Guigou, who he married February 15, 1959. He is also survived by his daughter, Emilie Jacumin-Simmons, daughter, Lillian Modak and husband Ken Modak and son, Daniel Jacumin and wife Mary Matthews Jacumin. He was blessed with three grandchildren: Marielle Modak, James Simmons and Thomas Modak. He is survived by his brother, Jim Jacumin and wife Ann Jacumin. Also sisters-in-law, Sharon Jacumin and Dorothy Jacumin and many loved nieces and nephews.The family will have Mr. Jacumin lie in state for people to come and pay respects at Heritage Funeral Home Tuesday, December 1st from 9 am to 5 pm and Wednesday, December 2nd from 9 am to 12 pm. There will be a private family graveside service and a private ceremony at the Temple of Ciabas following. A virtual funeral service will be posted on Facebook as a recording at the link below by 6:30 pm on Wednesday, December 2nd.Charitable donations can be made to Black Mountain Home For Children: 80 Eden Lake Rd. Black Mountain, NC 28711; Burke Hospice and Palliative Care: 1721 Enon Rd, Valdese, NC 28690; Waldensian Trail of Faith: 401 Church St. Valdese, NC 28690;Waldensian Presbyterian Church: 104 East Main St. Valdese, NC 298690