Emilie Nofer Frantz Crigler, 97, a resident of Sharon Towers HealthCare Facility in Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital after a brief illness. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Extremely kind and compassionate, Emilie will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.



Emilie was born in Kingston, PA on July 4, 1922, the daughter of Wilbur Myers Frantz and Viola Nofer Frantz. As her mother died soon after childbirth, she and her brother Wilbur were raised by their father and stepmother Carrie K.M. Frantz. After attending Wyoming Seminary in her hometown, she graduated from Duke University, where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. While at Duke, she met her future husband Norris, who played in the 1942 Rose Bowl game held in Durham, NC.



Soon after their graduation, and immediately prior to his deployment overseas in the Navy, Norris and Emilie were married on November 23, 1943 in South Bend, IN. Emilie served in the American Red Cross during WWII. During that time, Emilie tragically lost both her father and brother, who died while Norris was in Australia. Soon after Norris arrived home from the war, they moved back to North Carolina in 1947 with her stepmother Carrie. They spent the remainder of their lives in Charlotte.



Family and church were the foundations of Emilie's life. She took responsibility for communicating any important activities and events to family throughout the country. Despite infrequent visits due to long distances between family members, her letters and phone calls were vital in maintaining an extremely close relationship among our entire family. She dedicated her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren with boundless love and constant attention. Her other tireless devotion was to Christ Lutheran Church, where she and Norris were very active for many decades. Most of their closest lifelong friends were members of the Christ Lutheran family. Another great passion shared by Emilie and Norris was Duke University, particularly the basketball team.



The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the many family members, friends and caregivers who meant so much to Emilie. Every visit, phone call and letter brought her great joy over the last few years of her life.



Emilie is predeceased by her parents; her stepmother; her brother; her husband; and her daughter, Carolyn Myers Crigler Nichols. She is survived by her son, Dr. Norris Wolf Crigler, Jr. and his wife Cricket of Flat Rock, NC; her granddaughters, Carrie Ann Crigler of Fletcher, NC and Emilie Frantz Crigler of Eugene, OR; and her great-grandchildren, Fielding Wolf Edwards and Leona Rose Crigler-Svec. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Trudie Crigler of Charlotte and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, with reception to follow at the church. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hebron Lutheran Church Cemetery in Madison, Virginia.



Sentiments may be expressed in lieu of flowers, by memorials to Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226 or Residents' Assistance Fund, Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210.



