Emily Anne Alyea, 72, beloved sister, aunt, and great-aunt, passed away at Atrium-main on August 30, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1948, in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Kenneth and Vera Embry Alyea. In 2005, Emily moved to Charlotte to be near her family.Emily will be deeply missed by her devoted and loving family.A private service was held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth and Families Ministry of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207. Harry & Bryant is serving the family.