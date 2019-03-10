Emily Luck Justus CHARLOTTE - A best friend to many, has now become an angel. Emily Luck Justus, 79, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 3, 2019, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital. Born February 1, 1940, in Pittsburgh, PA, she is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Florence Luck. A loving mother, Emily loved spending time with her daughters, reading and taking many trips around the world with her children. She opened her doors to anyone and welcomed them in as one of her own. Emily was also a longtime member of the Eastern Stars. Emily is survived by her five daughters Deborah Braswell, Suzanne Justus, Carol Mackey (Brandon), Jean Justus, Kimberly Justus-Walsh (Bryan). She is survived by two grandchildren, Nicole and Jordan Mackey. Along with her brothers, Wilfred Luck (Cathy), Russell Luck (Jean), Edmund Luck, Gerald Luck and wife Darlene, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Emily's life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 4pm at McEwen Funeral Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Pineville, NC 28210. Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2019