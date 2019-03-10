Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Justus. View Sign

Emily Luck Justus CHARLOTTE - A best friend to many, has now become an angel. Emily Luck Justus, 79, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 3, 2019, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital. Born February 1, 1940, in Pittsburgh, PA, she is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Florence Luck. A loving mother, Emily loved spending time with her daughters, reading and taking many trips around the world with her children. She opened her doors to anyone and welcomed them in as one of her own. Emily was also a longtime member of the Eastern Stars. Emily is survived by her five daughters Deborah Braswell, Suzanne Justus, Carol Mackey (Brandon), Jean Justus, Kimberly Justus-Walsh (Bryan). She is survived by two grandchildren, Nicole and Jordan Mackey. Along with her brothers, Wilfred Luck (Cathy), Russell Luck (Jean), Edmund Luck, Gerald Luck and wife Darlene, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Emily's life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 4pm at McEwen Funeral Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Pineville, NC 28210. Memorial donations can be made to the .

Emily Luck Justus CHARLOTTE - A best friend to many, has now become an angel. Emily Luck Justus, 79, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 3, 2019, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital. Born February 1, 1940, in Pittsburgh, PA, she is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Florence Luck. A loving mother, Emily loved spending time with her daughters, reading and taking many trips around the world with her children. She opened her doors to anyone and welcomed them in as one of her own. Emily was also a longtime member of the Eastern Stars. Emily is survived by her five daughters Deborah Braswell, Suzanne Justus, Carol Mackey (Brandon), Jean Justus, Kimberly Justus-Walsh (Bryan). She is survived by two grandchildren, Nicole and Jordan Mackey. Along with her brothers, Wilfred Luck (Cathy), Russell Luck (Jean), Edmund Luck, Gerald Luck and wife Darlene, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Emily's life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 4pm at McEwen Funeral Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Pineville, NC 28210. Memorial donations can be made to the . Funeral Home McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel

10500 Park Road

Charlotte , NC 28210

(704) 544-1412 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close