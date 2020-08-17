1/1
Emily Lee Ray
1938 - 2020
Emily Lee Ray, 82, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born in Mint Hill on July 26, 1938. She was a proud graduate of East Mecklenburg High School, class of 1956, where she made many lifelong friends from Bain School through their graduation. She was a member of Idlewild Baptist Church for many years. Emily retired from BB&T in Mint Hill in 1995 after decades of dedication. She loved her time in Kure Beach, but always claimed Mint Hill as her home of 82 years.

Emily is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Ray (retired CFD Captain), her two wonderful daughters, Frankie Turner (husband George Turner) and D'Juan Hickes (husband Mark Hickes), four loving grandchildren, Jesse Turner (wife Lindsey Turner), John Hickes (wife Courtney Hickes), Meredith Turner, and James Hickes, two beautiful great-grandchildren, Nolan Hickes and Kendall Hickes, her sister, Christine Sellers, niece, Jean Campbell, sisters-in-law, Frances Sigmon and Barbara Davis, and her yorkie companion, Libby.

Emily loved life, family, traveling, and time at her second home in Kure Beach, NC. She brought joy and laughter to everyone she met.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mint Hill Historical Society. Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
