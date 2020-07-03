1/
Emily Lucas Revels
1951 - 2020
Emily Lucas Revels, 68, of Columbia, SC went to be with the Lord on June 30th. Emily was the daughter of Joseph Wade Lucas and Keeter (Barnes) Lucas of Godwin, NC. She was the beloved wife of Daniel Frazier Revels with whom she recently celebrated 49 years of marriage. Emily earned a BS in Horticulture and a Masters in Education from North Carolina State University. She was happily retired from a career as an agent for the University's Cooperative Extension Office. Awaiting Emily in Heaven were her parents Joe and Keeter, her brother David,

and her nephew Bobby. She is survived by her husband Dan, her sister Susan (Lucas)

Furmage of Kenersville, NC, and sons Daniel Kevin Revels of Mocksville, NC and Michael

Joseph Revels of Columbia, SC. Emily adored her daughters-in-law Robin Revels of Columbia,

SC and Jennifer Revels of Bakersville, NC. But more than anything in the world, Emily loved her

six grandchildren; Cate, Cooper, Finley, Waverly, Creed, and Walker. She will be dearly missed

by her extended family and many friends. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 3, 2020.
