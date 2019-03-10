Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Sneed. View Sign

Mrs. Sneed, 75 of Indian Trail passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born October 17, 1943 in Union County to the late Curtis Woodrow and Verdie Horne Hargett. She was owner of Emily Sneed CPA and Choice Travel and Tours in Indian Trail. She was a proud member of Union West Rotary where along with her other activities, she enjoyed helping folks and her community. Emily loved traveling and cruising and literally kept trips planned. She usually went on at least 4 cruises per year, always taking her traveling buddies with her. She also enjoyed word puzzles. In addition to her parents, Emily was preceded by her beloved husband, Ben Richard Sneed in 2015, and her sister, JoAnn Helms. Her survivors include her son, Richard Timothy Sneed (Teresa); grandchildren, Marrissa Sneed Nelson (Maurice) and Richard Thomas Sneed (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Nelson, MacKenna Nelson, Maverick Nelson, and Atticus Sneed, all of Monroe; sister, Frances Laney of Mt. Gilead; and her brother, Kelly Hargett of Garden City. Her family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Indian Trail. Services celebrating her life will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe next to her husband. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home. An online condolence and guest registry is available at





Mrs. Sneed, 75 of Indian Trail passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born October 17, 1943 in Union County to the late Curtis Woodrow and Verdie Horne Hargett. She was owner of Emily Sneed CPA and Choice Travel and Tours in Indian Trail. She was a proud member of Union West Rotary where along with her other activities, she enjoyed helping folks and her community. Emily loved traveling and cruising and literally kept trips planned. She usually went on at least 4 cruises per year, always taking her traveling buddies with her. She also enjoyed word puzzles. In addition to her parents, Emily was preceded by her beloved husband, Ben Richard Sneed in 2015, and her sister, JoAnn Helms. Her survivors include her son, Richard Timothy Sneed (Teresa); grandchildren, Marrissa Sneed Nelson (Maurice) and Richard Thomas Sneed (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Nelson, MacKenna Nelson, Maverick Nelson, and Atticus Sneed, all of Monroe; sister, Frances Laney of Mt. Gilead; and her brother, Kelly Hargett of Garden City. Her family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Indian Trail. Services celebrating her life will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe next to her husband. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home. An online condolence and guest registry is available at www.heritagecares.com Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail

4431 Old Monroe Rd.

Indian Trail , NC 28079

(704) 821-2960 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close