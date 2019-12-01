Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Zenovich. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary





Emily was born on June 30, 1925 in Chicago, IL. to Emily Yribarren and Edward Murphy. She received her interior design degree from the University of Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, CA on June 1, 1948. On April 11, 1953, she married Dushan Zenovich of Fresno, CA. and they had two children.



Emily had a passion for cooking and entertaining for her family. She was gifted at event planning and home interior design. She was an avid lover of music and dancing. Emily was known for her love of life and family and strong faith. She was always giving of her time to those in need of care and love with a compassionate spirit. She was known for her quick wit and her infectious smile and will always be remembered and loved.



Emily was preceded in death by her beloved step-father, A.A. George and Emily George. She is survived by her two children, Dina and Marc Zenovich; sister, Maryjane Borrelli; daughter in law, Maria Butler-Zenovich, and her two grandchildren, Nikolas and Jennifer Zenovich.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte.



All remembrances in lieu of flowers should be sent to St. Gabriel Catholic Church.



Online condolences may be shared through

On Wednesday November 27, 2019, Emily Zenovich (Pinky) passed away at the age of 94 at her home located in Charlotte, NC.Emily was born on June 30, 1925 in Chicago, IL. to Emily Yribarren and Edward Murphy. She received her interior design degree from the University of Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, CA on June 1, 1948. On April 11, 1953, she married Dushan Zenovich of Fresno, CA. and they had two children.Emily had a passion for cooking and entertaining for her family. She was gifted at event planning and home interior design. She was an avid lover of music and dancing. Emily was known for her love of life and family and strong faith. She was always giving of her time to those in need of care and love with a compassionate spirit. She was known for her quick wit and her infectious smile and will always be remembered and loved.Emily was preceded in death by her beloved step-father, A.A. George and Emily George. She is survived by her two children, Dina and Marc Zenovich; sister, Maryjane Borrelli; daughter in law, Maria Butler-Zenovich, and her two grandchildren, Nikolas and Jennifer Zenovich.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte.All remembrances in lieu of flowers should be sent to St. Gabriel Catholic Church.Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close