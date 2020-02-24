Emma Graves

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "To the Graves Family, The Hudson Family would like to offer..."
  • "Aunt Emma Lee I can't believe you've gone home to be with..."
    - Sheila Simpson
  • "Loved you dearly auntie. Thank you for your part in..."
    - Georgiana Gardner
Service Information
Grier Funeral Service, Inc. - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Avenue
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-332-7109
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Grace AME Zion Church
3722 David Cox Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Grace AME Zion Church
722 David Cox Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emma L. Graves CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Emma L. Graves, 89, of 2427 Faircreek Court departed this earthly life on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Charlotte Memorial Atrium Main Hospital. Funeral service is at 1:00 pm Tuesday ,February 25, at Grace AME Zion Church; 3722 David Cox Road; Charlotte, NC 28216. Visitation/viewing will be at noon. Mrs. Graves, born in Spartanburg, SC attended Charlotte Mecklenburg schools. She was a chef at Ivey Restaurant before retirement. Surviving are her two daughters, three sons, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.