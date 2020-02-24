Emma L. Graves CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Emma L. Graves, 89, of 2427 Faircreek Court departed this earthly life on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Charlotte Memorial Atrium Main Hospital. Funeral service is at 1:00 pm Tuesday ,February 25, at Grace AME Zion Church; 3722 David Cox Road; Charlotte, NC 28216. Visitation/viewing will be at noon. Mrs. Graves, born in Spartanburg, SC attended Charlotte Mecklenburg schools. She was a chef at Ivey Restaurant before retirement. Surviving are her two daughters, three sons, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2020