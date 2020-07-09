1/1
Emma Jane Thompson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Emma Jane Thompson, age 93, of Cornelius, NC passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born in Grafton WV on May 21, 1927 to Ralph W. Robinson and Mary Stella Knight. She became a Registered Nurse in the Army Nurse Corps during World War II at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore MD. She loved the outdoors, sailing and boating. She was married to Allan Charles Thompson, Jr for 61 years who passed in 2011. They enjoyed many years living and boating on Lake Norman. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Mark, daughters Sharlee and Tina; grandchildren, Kimberly, Kara, Stephen and great grandchildren, Dustin, Jason, Sarah and Jessica. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to SAFE Haven for Cats, 8431-137 Garvey Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616. www.raymerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved