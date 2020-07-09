Mrs. Emma Jane Thompson, age 93, of Cornelius, NC passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born in Grafton WV on May 21, 1927 to Ralph W. Robinson and Mary Stella Knight. She became a Registered Nurse in the Army Nurse Corps during World War II at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore MD. She loved the outdoors, sailing and boating. She was married to Allan Charles Thompson, Jr for 61 years who passed in 2011. They enjoyed many years living and boating on Lake Norman. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Mark, daughters Sharlee and Tina; grandchildren, Kimberly, Kara, Stephen and great grandchildren, Dustin, Jason, Sarah and Jessica. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to SAFE Haven for Cats, 8431-137 Garvey Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616. www.raymerfh.com