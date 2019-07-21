Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enid Long (Grady) Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Enid Long Grady Stevens passed away on July 15, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. She was born in Charlotte, NC on June 12, 1930, the daughter of Ernest and Enid Jesse Long Grady.



She attended Harding High School and graduated from Flora McDonald College. She was employed as a graphic artist by the Charlotte News, various Charlotte department stores, the Mellus Newspapers in Michigan, and the Detroit Free Press.



After raising their children in Alexandria, Virginia, Enid and her husband Charles (Lindy) Stevens split their time in retirement between South Florida and Charlotte. Her favorite clubs were Army-Navy Country Club in Arlington, Lauderdale Tennis Club, and Olde Providence Racquet Club in Charlotte. She enjoyed many lifelong friendships formed through these clubs. She loved music and never lost her joy of playing the piano. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed movie theaters, tennis, and weekly dinners out with dear friends.



Enid was a sweet beacon of light in the world, always compassionate and full of love for her family. She was a devoted and adored wife to Lindy, an engaged and fun-loving mother to her two children, and a doting grandmother to her two grandchildren. Her favorite activity was hearing about the adventures of her grandchildren, Madison Menzies Francis of Charlotte and JC Menzies of Greenville, SC, and was so happy to have witnessed them find wonderful matches, and marry Nathan Francis and Abby Plant Menzies. She was also thrilled that her children, Kitty Menzies of Charlotte and Scott Stevens of Atlanta, also have great spouses, Jim Menzies and Vanessa Bell Stevens, who loved and appreciated not only her goodness but her keen sense of humor. We will all miss her dearly.



A celebration of life gathering in Charlotte is being planned for sometime in early August.



