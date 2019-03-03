Ereka McCrimmon

Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Ereka Willisa McCrimmon will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church-West, 1801 Oaklawn Ave. at 12 noon with a visitation prior at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Beatties Ford Cemetery. 704.377.4243 www.Aegriersonsfcc.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 3, 2019
