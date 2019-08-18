Eric, 74, passed away on August 15, 2019.
Mr. Webster was born in Portland, Oregon on March 24, 1945 son of Dorcas Webster and the late Jack Asbury Webster.
He graduated from Grainger H.S. in 1963. Earned Eagle Scout award. Retired from fire protection business as a Fire Protection Engineer
A memorial service will be privately held.
He is survived by his mother, Dorcas Webster; daughters, Erica Webster and Sara Dubois her husband Steve; sister, Jackie Tillman and her husband Tom; grandchildren Darby, Brigid and Bailey; niece and nephews Stacy Tillman, Michael Tillman, Kristy Northcutt and her husband Chris Northcutt, and their children, Meghan and Thomas and other relatives and friends.
His effervescent personality will keep everyone smiling and laughing at so many fun memories. We are all grateful that he is pain free and at peace.
Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 18, 2019