Eric McGee

Eric R. McGee CHARLOTTE - Eric R. McGee, RN, 49, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Newton NC, a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend and accomplished Registered Nurse, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, after a battle with ALS. Eric was born in Orlando FL, and is survived by his mother Joyce Louise Thomas, father Sam McGee Jr, and wife Sonia, brother Brandon McGee and wife Claribel (TX), brother Mark McGee and wife Jovelyn (Lyn Lyn), brother Christopher McGee, sisters Stephanie McGee and Nickie McGee, aunts Deborah Thomas Darnell, Pam Thomas Cantrell (GA), and Dara Thomas Martin (SC), as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and loving friends. He graduated from Bandy's High School (1988) in Newton NC, CPCC (2005) in Charlotte NC with a degree in Nursing. Eric worked at the Catawba County Sherriff's Department in Telecommunications, as well as a paramedic with the Newton-Conover Rescue Squad, Iredell County EMS, Rowan County EMS and Union County EMS. In the recent decade, Eric operated a home health care agency for which he was loved by his many clients and dedicated employees. Everyone involved was instrumental in maintaining operations of the business during the last year as limitations began to keep Eric from the office. A Special Thank You to both Carol Roberts and Mary Perry, RN. Eric loved yellow ducks of all sorts, trains, his MINI Cooper and was an avid fan of the Sci-Fi series Doctor Who. Eric will find out that the TARDIS is indeed bigger on the inside. A private memorial service will be held for employees and friends at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the ALS Association NC Chapter.



