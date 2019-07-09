Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erin Kay Lynch. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Erin Kay Lynch, of Charlotte passed away on July 6, 2019 at home after a 10 month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Erin was born on May 30, 1981 in New York City, NY to David William Lynch and Lynne Bender Lynch.



Erin is survived by her loving parents, sister Olivia Ann Lynch of Huntersville, and grandmothers Annette Lynch of Cherry Hill, NJ and Betty Bender of Chadds Ford, PA. She is also survived by cousins: Eric Lynch of Wichita Falls, TX; Marina Lynch of Ghent, Belgium; Mark O'Shea of New York City; Terry O'Shea of New York City, and Richard Lynch of State College, PA.



She is also survived by aunts and uncles: Marianne Lynch of Cherry Hill, NJ; Michael and Lois Lynch of Teaneck, NJ; Lawrence Lynch of Pasadena, CA; Steven and Suzanne Lynch of Ducannon, PA; Paul Lynch of Mertztown, PA; Neal Bender of Chadds Ford, PA and Joan Bender & Michael O'Shea of Bridgewater, NJ.



Erin completed her BFA in fine art photography from UNCC, loved all animals including beagles, and performed volunteer work such as cleaning up creeks and streams.



Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 3307 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. The burial will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr., Matthews, NC 28104.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation and





Erin Kay Lynch, of Charlotte passed away on July 6, 2019 at home after a 10 month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Erin was born on May 30, 1981 in New York City, NY to David William Lynch and Lynne Bender Lynch.Erin is survived by her loving parents, sister Olivia Ann Lynch of Huntersville, and grandmothers Annette Lynch of Cherry Hill, NJ and Betty Bender of Chadds Ford, PA. She is also survived by cousins: Eric Lynch of Wichita Falls, TX; Marina Lynch of Ghent, Belgium; Mark O'Shea of New York City; Terry O'Shea of New York City, and Richard Lynch of State College, PA.She is also survived by aunts and uncles: Marianne Lynch of Cherry Hill, NJ; Michael and Lois Lynch of Teaneck, NJ; Lawrence Lynch of Pasadena, CA; Steven and Suzanne Lynch of Ducannon, PA; Paul Lynch of Mertztown, PA; Neal Bender of Chadds Ford, PA and Joan Bender & Michael O'Shea of Bridgewater, NJ.Erin completed her BFA in fine art photography from UNCC, loved all animals including beagles, and performed volunteer work such as cleaning up creeks and streams.Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 3307 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. The burial will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr., Matthews, NC 28104.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation and BrainCancer.org Published in Charlotte Observer on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close