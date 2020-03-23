Erma Pope

Obituary
Erma Pope, 80, of Gaffney, SC passed away on March 21, 2020. She was born in Iredell County to the late Fred C. Christopher and Clara Edwards Christopher.

Erma was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church and NC State Employees. She was a firm believer of St. Jude's Children Hospital. Erma enjoyed fishing, hunting sea shells at the coast, but above all she loved spending time with her family.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Lester Thomas Pope; son, Chris T. Pope; 3 brothers, and 5 sisters.

Erma is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Pope Shields; grandchildren, John T. Auten, Brittany R. McCroskey, Christopher L. Pope, Katlin D. Pope; great-grandchildren, Korrine, Thomas, Kaleb, Blake, Ron, Carter, and Hazel. She is also survived by her In-laws, Marie and Ralph Pope; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A drop in visitation will be held from 12:00 - 5:00pm on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC.

Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude's of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Charlotte.

Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kepnerfh.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 23, 2020
