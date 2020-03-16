Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Brown Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Hyde Brown, Jr. DAVIDSON - Ernest Hyde Brown, Jr., of Davidson, NC, died on March 13, 2020. Born in Raleigh, NC, he grew up in Ivanhoe, NC and attended Oak Ridge Military Institute. He graduated from Davidson College in 1953 and attended medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Following his graduation in 1957, he completed his internship and residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Charleston, SC. After a brief practice with the Air Force in Minot, North Dakota, he practiced OBGYN in Lumberton, NC from 1963-1998. While in Lumberton, Ernest worshipped with and served the First Presbyterian Church as elder, deacon, committee chair, and as a faithful member of the congregation. After his retirement, he served as a medical missionary to Malawi, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Brazil. From retirement until 2008, he collected medical equipment for Project Cure to be shipped worldwide. He was as Trustee for the Medical Benevolence Society of the Presbyterian Church USA and was named a member of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for the State of NC. An avid outdoorsman, woodworker, fisherman, and hunter he is survived by his wife, Sue; his daughters Rebecca Speight, Linda Nutt, Rachel Hall, and Margaret Carroll; and his grandchildren Robert, Laura, and Daniel Boyd; Emily Nutt; Thomas and Jeremy Hall; and Bill and Sarah Carroll. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton, NC, The Pines at Davidson, or the Medical Benevolence Foundation of the Presbyterian Church USA. A memorial service is planned for a future date.

