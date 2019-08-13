Ernest Layton Selvey, Jr., 85, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Saturday, the 10th of August 2019 at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate surrounded by his family. He was born the middle son of three boys to the late Ernest Clayton Selvey, Sr and Darnell Mooney Selvey. Clayton practiced law at Ernest Clayton Selvey, Jr. Attorney at Law for twenty years. The Selvey family will greet friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM, Wednesday, the 14th 2019 at Ellington Funeral Services. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 1:00 PM in The Historic Morehead St. Chapel at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Sharon Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karla Selvey; two children: Lisa Spear (Eric) of Concord, NC and Clay Selvey of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Richard Selvey of Concord, NC; three grandchildren: Andrew Smith (Montana), Kyle Smith and Aaron Lucas and one great granddaughter, Caylee Smith.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 13, 2019