Ernest Edmund Stone
January 28, 1934 - November 29, 2020
Conover, North Carolina - Ernest Edmund Stone, age 86, of Conover, NC, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born January 28, 1934, in Plant City, Florida on his grandparent's strawberry farm. Ernest was the son of the late Hall Edmund Stone and Mary Louise Floyd Stone.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Jackie Stone; and step-son, Chris Wilson.
Ernest's father was a minister, so he moved many times and attended various schools during his elementary and high school years, before graduating from Landis High School. He graduated from Shenandoah conservatory of Music in Dayton, Virginia with a major in trumpet. He taught music in elementary schools and band in junior high and high schools before going into school administration. He enjoyed leading church choirs both in Florida and North Carolina. He often spoke of his career in music beginning when he asked his father for a trumpet at around age twelve. His dad bought him the trumpet and asked him to "use his talent for the Lord." Ernest honored this request for over seventy years. In addition to his work with church music, Ernest serviced in various leadership roles in the church for his entire youth and adult life. Church has been the foundation of his life.
In addition to his music degree, Ernest earned his Masters and Education Specialist Degrees from Appalachian State University. He worked toward a doctorate degree in education at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. He served in public education, mostly as a school principal, for about thirty seven years. He then worked at Appalachian State University supervising and placing student teachers for ten years. He also served on the board of Catawba Valley Community College for eight years. He was dedicated to education for over half a century.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alberta Stafford Stone; son, Jerry; brother, Jack and wife Allyanna; step-daughter, Sandra and husband Rick; four grandchildren, Jordan, Jairus, Hunter and Taylor; six step-grandchildren, Garyn, Cohen, Adrian, Cassie, Heidi, and Quinlan; nephew, Benjamin; step-nephew, Jason; and step-niece, Jessica.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. All are welcome, but the family asks that social distancing guidelines are followed and masks are properly worn.
A private burial will be held Thursday at White's Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Newland, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: White's Memorial Baptist Church, Memorial Cemetery Fund, 9172 S. US 19-E, Newland, NC 28657.
