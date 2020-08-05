Mr. Wickline was born on July 29, 1925 in West Virginia, son of the late William Ernest and Laura Isabel (Canterbury) Wickline. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katherine (Kranitzky) Wickline, brothers Edwin and Bob Wickline and sisters, Evelyn Aldridge and Virginia Sneed. He went home to meet his Lord, peacefully, on July 17, 2020 at the age of 94.
Ernest entered the United States Navy in 1942 where he served briefly before receiving an honorable discharge. He worked at Moss Trucking and Rigging as the Shop Foreman until his retirement in 1992. He learned his love of farming while growing up in WV and maintained a large vegetable garden, sharing his bounty with family, neighbors and many others. His family, especially his grandchildren, brought him much joy.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park with military honors.
He is survived by his children Harold (Frances) Wickline and Beverley Fisher; grandchildren Matthew (Taylor), Monica, Gregory (Chastity) and Catie Wickline, Christine (Adam) Schonour, Katherine and Joseph Fisher, Lauren (Jonathan) Hayes, four great-grandchildren Marin and Bright Wickline, Jackson Wickline and Camden Hayes.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte for their caring support. They would, also, like to thank Dr. Jaques Ganem, Dr. Geoffrey Underwood, and neighbors Mac and Stacey Elder Family for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels or Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital (Support Hemby)
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com