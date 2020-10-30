Ernest Kelley

July 24, 1923 - October 24, 2020

Charlotte , North Carolina -

Ernest Kelley, 97 of Charlotte, passed away Saturday morning, October 24th at Huntersville Health and Rehab. A private service will be held Saturday with immediate family only due to Covid. After the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at Simpson-Gillespie United Methodist Church along with a Veterans Memorial Service. Mr Kelley is survived by his daughters, Rene Kelley, Rhonda Kelley Williams and Rita Kelley. Grandchildren Kristin Curtis and Kelley Thomas. Great Grandchildren Nishon and Dequan Wooten and Nyles Curtis.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store