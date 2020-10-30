1/1
Ernest Kelley
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Kelley
July 24, 1923 - October 24, 2020
Charlotte , North Carolina -
Ernest Kelley, 97 of Charlotte, passed away Saturday morning, October 24th at Huntersville Health and Rehab. A private service will be held Saturday with immediate family only due to Covid. After the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at Simpson-Gillespie United Methodist Church along with a Veterans Memorial Service. Mr Kelley is survived by his daughters, Rene Kelley, Rhonda Kelley Williams and Rita Kelley. Grandchildren Kristin Curtis and Kelley Thomas. Great Grandchildren Nishon and Dequan Wooten and Nyles Curtis.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tribute Cremation Society
4935 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(980) 209-1061
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved