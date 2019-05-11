Ernest Layton Hovis, 83, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Ernest Lester and Gussie Iona Medlin Hovis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Belk. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a member of Shady Brook Baptist Church, Charlotte. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Mr. Hovis is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris Jane Keever Hovis; his children, Michael Ernest Hovis (Tina), Timothy Alan Hovis and Jonathan Eric Hovis (Cathy); his siblings, J.P. Hovis (Faye), Joann Norton (Wayne), Hilda Roberts, Gayle Reedy (Joel) and Jack Hovis (Starr); nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Hovis will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Shady Brook Baptist Church, 2940 Belmeade Dr., Charlotte, NC 28214. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery-West, Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Monday at the church. Donations may be made to Shady Brook Baptist Church. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 11, 2019