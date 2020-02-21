Ernest Lee Kale III (Ernie), 75, passed away Tuesday, February 18 in Charlotte after a courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00am at Myers Park Baptist Church. Family will receive friends immediately following the service during a reception.
Ernie was born on December 6, 1944 in Montgomery, Alabama to Ernest Lee Kale Jr. and Mattie Louise Evans Kale. He grew up in Charlotte and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and UNC Chapel Hill. He was a teacher and coach at Independence High School for several years followed by a lengthy career in the printing and packaging industry, most recently CCL Label.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Robbie Barr Kale; daughter Leigh Kale D'Amico; son-in-law Mark D'Amico; and granddaughter Sophia Kale D'Amico.
In lieu of flowers and based on his love of photography and the outdoors, donations are welcome to National Park Foundation https://fundraise.nationalparks.org/erniekale or Atrium Health Cancer Research Innovations Fund https://fundraise.atriumhealthfoundation.org/erniekale. Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service is serving the Kale family, For online condolences visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2020