Ernest Lee Moore
1922 - 2020
Ernest Lee Moore, 98, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away September 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born April 2, 1922. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Oates Moore; daughter, Lynn Marie Moore Deal; parents, Emsley and Amelia Moore; four sisters; and three brothers.

Ernest is survived by his son, John Thomas Moore and wife, Cari; and grandchildren, William Tavish Moore and Kelsie Leigh Moore.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the chapel of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home with Reverend Elliott Hipp officiating. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.

A full obituary along with memorial contribution information may be read at www.kepnerfh.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 23, 2020.
