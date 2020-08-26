Ernest Ray Atchley, age 58, of Charlotte, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence.
Ernest was born March 8, 1962 in Rutherford County to the late Lawrence Atchley and Frances Bailey Atchley. He was a graduate of R-S Central, class of 1980 and of Isothermal Community College. Ernest worked for American Dornier and Barrday Corporation as a weaving technical manager for over forty years. He was a member of Piney Knob Baptist Church and enjoyed golfing and taking trips to the beach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Talley.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife or thirty-seven years, Tami Atchley; daughter, Sondra Wills (Jeremy) of Gastonia and son, Dustin Atchley (Sheena) of Kings Mountain; three brothers, Larry Atchley (Bobbie), Willie Atchley all of Shingle Hollow and Joe Atchley (Gail) of York, SC; two sisters, Sybil Griswold (Larry) of Orange Park, Florida and Brenda Ferguson (Phil) of Greenwood, SC; four grandchildren, Abigail Wills, Tyler Wills, Corvin Reeves and Aiden Atchley.
The funeral service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Piney Knob Baptist Church with Reverend Danny Bumgarner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations are requested to Hospice and Palliative Care-Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
