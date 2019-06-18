Ernest Robert Butler, III 70 of Charlotte died June 15, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1948 in Mecklenburg County to the late Ernest R. Butler, Jr. and Dorothy Barnette Butler.
He is survived by his wife Brenda; son, Scott Butler; brother Boyce Butler (Pat); and granddaughter, Maddison. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Peggy, Deborah and Susan.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Charlotte, 7845 Little Ave. Charlotte, NC 28226.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM Friday, June 21 in the chapel of James Funeral Home. Visitation will follow.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 18, 2019