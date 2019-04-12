Pastor Ernestine Massey Carson,74, transitioned to her heavenly home on April 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte NC. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Sacrifice of Praise Ministry 2806 L.D. Parker Drive Charlotte NC 28206 Viewing will be 11:30 -12:00 PM and Services will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Beattiesford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Road Huntersville NC.
Services for the Massey and Carson families are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 Telephone: 704-394-2722, Fax: 704-398-0831, email: [email protected]
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019