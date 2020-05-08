Ervin Levoy "Jim" James
1938 - 2020
Ervin "Jim" Levoy James, 81, of Cornelius, passed away after a two year battle with skin cancer on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

He was born on December 17, 1938 in Marion County, SC, to the late Levoy and Lorine Atkinson James. Mr. James was a veteran serving in the US Army. He owned and operated Star Motors for 30+ years and loved every minute of it. Jim enjoyed the lake life, boating, his dogs, and family gatherings.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra McConnell James of Cornelius; children, Bryan James of Mooresville, Cynthia James of Denver; and sisters, Sylvia Brower (Bill) of Mint Hill, Faye Brown (Chip) of Conway, SC.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions permit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Skin Cancer Foundation, 205 Lexington Ave, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10016.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the James family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
