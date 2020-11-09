Ervin Thomas Stilwell
October 4, 1934 - November 7, 2020
Matthews, North Carolina - Ervin Thomas Stilwell, 86, of Matthews, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lake Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Janet Stilwell and many nieces and nephews.
Ervin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy Stilwell; sons, Tommy and Keith Stilwell; his parents and ten siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens with Reverend Joe Mullis officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
or to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, www.hpccr.org
.
.