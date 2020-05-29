Esperanza Zambrano Crisco, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home.
A native of Chone, Ecuador, Ms. Crisco was born to the late Juan Zambrano and Margarita Cruzatty on October 22, 1930. She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Latin American Campus. Ms. Crisco came to the U.S. in 1965 to raise her 3 daughters in the land of opportunity.
As a mother, she instilled in her daughters and all who knew her, a faith in God, a penchant for hard work and an undeterred hope that the best was yet to come.
Ms. Crisco is survived by her daughters, Esperanza Q. Giarrusso, Cathy Q. Moore, Elizabeth M. Sarango; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2020.