Estella (Dykes) Gibson (1943 - 2019)
Obituary
Mrs. Estella Dykes Gibson, 76, of Charlotte, NC, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on April 9, 2019. Homegoing Service will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at St. Phillip Missionary Baptist Church, 524 Dellwood Drive, Huntersville, NC, the family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Reverend Larry Daniel, Pastor, Eulogist. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home, Mooresville, NC is serving the Gibson Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 13, 2019
