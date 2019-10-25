Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelle (Icard) Mott. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Funeral service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 249 West McLelland Avenue Mooresville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Estelle Icard Mott died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at The Pines at Davidson.



Born on June 2, 1922 in Catawba County, Estelle was born into the family of her maternal grandparents, Albert Monroe Icard and Fannie Elmina Garrison Icard, and was raised by members of that household.



Mrs. Mott was a graduate of Maiden High School, Lees McRae College, Catawba College, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was a teacher in Sylacauga, Alabama, Hiwassee Dam, NC, Mooresville, NC, Odell School in Cabarrus County, and North Mecklenburg High School in Mecklenburg County.



From 1950-1990, Estelle was an active member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, served on the Church Council, and was a



member of the Women's Circle. In 1990, she became a member of First Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, NC.



Mrs. Mott was married to Charles Phillips Mott on January 14, 1950. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil, in 1965. After growing up in Maiden, she lived her married life in Mooresville, NC from 1950-2008. She moved to The Pines in Davidson, NC in 2008. She is survived by her two sons, Charles Phillips Mott, III (and wife, Kris) of Bradenton, Florida and Mark Anthony Mott of Sagaponack, New York. Mrs. Mott is also survived by family members that include: Janet Cloninger (and husband, Pat) of Newton, NC, Patricia Waddell (and husband, Maurice) of Charlotte, NC, Marilyn McRee (and husband, James) of Maiden, NC, Joe Lineberger of Oxon Hill, MD, Claude Barber of Gastonia, NC, Anne Lemons (and husband, Don) of Newton, NC, Linda Bolick of Hickory, NC, Bob Baucom (and wife, Barbara) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and special family friend, Elaine Nelson.



Throughout her life, Estelle enjoyed her students, playing bridge, reading, and traveling. She would like to be remembered as responsible and grateful.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 26 at First Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, NC, with Dr. David F. Rockness officiating.



Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 249 West McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, NC, 28115 or The Pines, 400 Avinger Lane, Davidson, NC, 28036.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Mott family. Condolences may be made to the family at

Mrs. Estelle Icard Mott died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at The Pines at Davidson.Born on June 2, 1922 in Catawba County, Estelle was born into the family of her maternal grandparents, Albert Monroe Icard and Fannie Elmina Garrison Icard, and was raised by members of that household.Mrs. Mott was a graduate of Maiden High School, Lees McRae College, Catawba College, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was a teacher in Sylacauga, Alabama, Hiwassee Dam, NC, Mooresville, NC, Odell School in Cabarrus County, and North Mecklenburg High School in Mecklenburg County.From 1950-1990, Estelle was an active member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, served on the Church Council, and was amember of the Women's Circle. In 1990, she became a member of First Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, NC.Mrs. Mott was married to Charles Phillips Mott on January 14, 1950. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil, in 1965. After growing up in Maiden, she lived her married life in Mooresville, NC from 1950-2008. She moved to The Pines in Davidson, NC in 2008. She is survived by her two sons, Charles Phillips Mott, III (and wife, Kris) of Bradenton, Florida and Mark Anthony Mott of Sagaponack, New York. Mrs. Mott is also survived by family members that include: Janet Cloninger (and husband, Pat) of Newton, NC, Patricia Waddell (and husband, Maurice) of Charlotte, NC, Marilyn McRee (and husband, James) of Maiden, NC, Joe Lineberger of Oxon Hill, MD, Claude Barber of Gastonia, NC, Anne Lemons (and husband, Don) of Newton, NC, Linda Bolick of Hickory, NC, Bob Baucom (and wife, Barbara) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and special family friend, Elaine Nelson.Throughout her life, Estelle enjoyed her students, playing bridge, reading, and traveling. She would like to be remembered as responsible and grateful.Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 26 at First Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, NC, with Dr. David F. Rockness officiating.Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 249 West McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, NC, 28115 or The Pines, 400 Avinger Lane, Davidson, NC, 28036.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Mott family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close