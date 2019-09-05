Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelle Simpson Dinkins. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Estelle Simpson Dinkins, 98, died of natural causes on August 31, 2019 in Destin, Florida.



She was a native of Charlotte, NC and long time resident. She was a long time member



of Amity Presbyterian Church.



Estelle is survived by her two daughters, Cecilia Dinkins Weller, and her husband Gary P.Weller, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Deborah Lynn Dinkins of Dallas, Georgia.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil A. Dinkins of Charlotte, sisters Lottie Primm of Charlotte, Lucille Lawing of Charlotte, Rebekah Abe of Charlotte, Elizabeth Holbrook of Huntersville, Evelyn Fowler of Miami, Florida, and brother Frank Simpson of Charlotte.



Estelle and Evelyn, twins, where born in the Oakdale area of Charlotte, NC on April 13, 1921, to parents, Ella Hovis Simpson and Robert Lee Simpson. She graduated from Long Creek school in Charlotte, NC. She worked for a short time for A&P Co. as a comptometer operator. Following this, she worked for many years at Exxon before retiring.



Estelle was a wonderful wife to Cecil, and a very loving mother to Cecilia and Deborah. She married Cecil A. Dinkins in March 1946 and had the two daughters.



Estelle loved family and really enjoyed gathering with all of her sisters and their families for reunions. She loved golf. She played a good deal when younger, and enjoyed watching later in life.



Her family will always remember her as small in stature, but large in courage and character. She was the cement that held her family together. Condolences for the family may be offered at

