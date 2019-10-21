Former Charlotte resident, Esther Lawter Goode, 88, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 15, 2019 at the home of her son in Middleburg, FL.
Born in Mills Spring, NC on March 29, 1931, she is the daughter of the late Albert and Ocie Dimsdale Lawter. Esther was a longtime member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church and retired from Pelton & Crane Dental Equipment where she had been employed in quality control.
Preceding her death were her husband, George W. Goode; a daughter, Cathy Stewart and a son, Danny Goode.
Survivors include her sons, George Goode and his wife, Patricia K. of Middleburg, FL and Jeffrey Goode and his wife, Rhonda S. of Charlotte, NC; 6 grandchildren, Crystal Carter of Mt. Holly, NC, Wendy Leigh Brooks of Sarasota, FL, Wendy Jackson of Belmont, NC, Chuck Roberts of Keystone Heights, FL, Dillon Goode of Charlotte, NC and Brittney Goode of Charlotte, NC and 6 great grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11:30 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262. Funeral services are planned for 11:30 am with Rev. Leroy Grant officiating. Burial will take place in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 21, 2019