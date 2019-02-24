Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Mae (Grier) Wall. View Sign





She was born October 11, 1925, in Mecklenburg County to the late Rufus Alexander and Susie Mae Brown Grier. Mrs. Wall was a graduate of Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs and was an enthusiastic supporter of its successor, St. Andrews University in Laurinburg. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, a sorority honoring teachers. She was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Mocksville where she had served as an elder, served on numerous committees, was an Honorary Life Member of Presbyterian Women and was a tutor in their afterschool program. Mrs. Wall retired as a school teacher of 30 years. She typed and proofread her husband's history books. Mrs. Wall was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was an excellent cook, and you did not visit her without having a meal.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Wall; and an infant brother, Rufus Alexander, Jr.



Survivors include three children, Nancy Piston and her husband, William of Springfield, MO, Carol Poston of Greenville, and Dr. James Wall and wife, Kay of Concord; four grandchildren, Jonathan and wife, Ana, Claire Kinane and husband, Stephen, Rob Poston and Nat Poston; a great-grandchild, Avery James Wall; and a sister, Emily Nan Grier Beaty of Concord.



A memorial service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at First Presbyterian Church of Mocksville with Rev. Tom Nesbit officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. A private graveside service will be held in Rose Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for First Presbyterian Church, 261 S. Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028.



The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff of Morningside of Concord and to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.



