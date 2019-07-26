Esther Sylvia Felkel Buckley died July 24, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at Third Presbyterian Church on Central Avenue with the Reverend Jay Weigel officiating. The family will be receiving friends on July 27, 2019, 1:00pm-2:00pm with the service immediately following. Burial will be at the Philadelphia Presbyterian Church cemetery in Mint Hill following the service.
She was born August 11, 1928 in the Midway community of Calhoun County, SC, the daughter of the late Michael Monroe Felkel and Quinnie Shuler Felkel. After moving to Charlotte she was a long time member of Third Presbyterian Church serving the church in various capacities. She retired from AT&T after a long career beginning with Bell South. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her church family.
Survivors include sons Gilbert (Pam) and John (Angie) Buckley; daughters Mary Buckley and Carol (Bradley) Barbee, a sister in law Betty Felkel of Elloree, SC along with five grand-children and seven great-grand-children. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband John Wesley Buckley, her daughter Sylvia Jean Buckley and her siblings Fred Felkel, Victor Velkel, Grace Bowles, Miriam F. Easterling, Helen Shuler, Jerry Glenn Felkel and Martha Ann F. Williams.
Memorials may be made to Third Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 26, 2019