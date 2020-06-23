Esther Wilson Hucks, 103, passed away June 19, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. Daughter of the late Settle and Virginia Wilson. She was also predeceased by her husband, Clifford Hucks, and her eight siblings. Mrs. Hucks was a member of Hunter Acres Baptist Church.
She is survived by a brother, Boyd Wilson (Alice); her sister-in-law, Bonnie Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Charlotte Memorial Gardens, 7632 Hood Road, Charlotte, NC 28215. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 23, 2020.