Mrs.Etha Morella Edwards, age 89, went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She migrated to the United States to be with her children.
She is survived by five children; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and five siblings; two sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Edwards in 1983, her daughter Charlene Edwards in 1987 and her sister, Islyn Lewis in 2015. Etha will be greatly missed and remembered. Funeral service will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm and the service will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 6, 2019