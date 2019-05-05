Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Alexander "Buddy" Boyd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Boyd passed away on May 3, 2019, after a period of declining health, surrounded by family, at peace, thankful for a life rich with simple blessings. She was 91. Talk about a sweet soul, whenever anyone came to visit, she'd greet them with "Come in the house!" And she was known to all as Buddy, named by her father because the two went everywhere together. "Come on my little buddy," he'd say to her. "Let's go." The term of endearment stuck.



Buddy was born on Nov. 23, 1927, the oldest of Fred and Kathleen Alexander's two daughters. A Charlotte native, she graduated from Thomasboro High School, where she offered a hint of her upbeat spirit. She was a cheerleader for three years. Years later, she helped organize a reunion of the graduating class from 1945, which met regularly at the old Barclay Cafeteria at SouthPark. She was the president of the neighborhood garden club and instrumental in the landscaping of the newly built Pinewood Elementary School in the mid- 50's Buddy worked for a time as a secretary, but devoted the best part of her life to keeping house and tending to their two sons after marrying Howard Boyd in 1946. Howard, an Exxon/Mobil retiree and Buddy were married for 67 years before he died in 2014 at age 87.



Life for Buddy was as sweet as her soul. They were active in the Exxon/Mobil retirees group and at A Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church. She enjoyed listening to all kinds of music and tending to flowers. She spent the last five years in nursing homes, her grace and good cheer brightening every place she went. Near the end, whenever anyone would do anything for her, she would whisper "Thank you."



Buddy is survived by two sons, Donald Boyd and his wife, Diane (whom she considered a daughter), and Jeff Boyd and his wife, Karen; two grandsons, Bryan Boyd and his wife, Lynn, and Hamilton Boyd and his wife, Amanda; and two great-grandchildren - Allison and Landon Boyd She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Kathleen Alexander; her husband, Howard Boyd; and her sister, Nancy Klassette.



A service to celebrate her life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the Francis Chapel of Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road. Visitation follows at the church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn West Cemetery



A gift in her memory can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.



The family is deeply grateful for the love and care shown by everyone at the last place she called home, White Oak of Waxhaw, especially Teressa and Zhanna.



Just as Buddy welcomed everyone by saying "Come in the house!" her family takes comfort in knowing that when it was her time, God extended her the same sweet invitation.



