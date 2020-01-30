Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel M. Duncan. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Alexander Muir Duncan, age 92, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Durham NC. Formerly of Charlotte, she had also lived for several years in Indian Trail before relocating to the assisted living facility in 2016 to be closer to a daughter. Ethel was born September 1, 1927 in Glasgow Scotland, daughter of Alexander Kilpatrick Muir and Margaret Wilson Muir.



Ethel met her late husband Donald D Duncan, while he served and was stationed in England during WWII. She often told the story of how he first saw her when she was leaving a restaurant with her mother in Edinburgh Scotland where he was on leave with fellow servicemen. He took her aside and made her promise to meet him later that evening to see her again. She then corresponded with him by letters until the end of the war and agreed to come to the United States to marry him. She left her home on Christmas Day 1946 sailing from London England on the Queen Elizabeth and arriving in New York on New Year's Day 1947. She was married on January 6, 1947. Ethel often spoke of the vast differences between her country and areas she got to travel to in the south as she experienced and learned a new money system, new foods, and cultural differences. By the late 1940s, she and her husband settled in Charlotte NC and she eventually became a full time homemaker and mother of 5 children. She enjoyed attending several churches through the years, socializing with neighbors, occasional part time work around the holidays and having the prettiest yard on the street as she enjoyed gardening. She loved playing games with her children, and often delighted in letting us know that she could easily compete with the boys by kicking their football over the house. Her children were well aware of her competitive spirit and that she always played to win. Ethel lost her husband in 1985 and was left a widow at age 57. In the following years there was always one of her children visiting, taking her out for shopping and entertainment and bringing grandchildren to visit. In 2002, she lost her second born son which she always said was one of the saddest times in her life. It was also with great sadness that she lost her first born son in 2018. Ethel enjoyed traveling and was able to return to her native and beloved Scotland several times with both her husband and several of her children. She also was able to tour parts of Europe with family members, especially enjoying areas of Italy. In her later years, she was thrilled that one of her grandsons learned to play the bagpipes, carrying on her love of Scotland. She was able to see him play and compete at local highland games in the area. She made him promise her he would "pipe her home" when she left this good earth. Ethel loved music and her children fondly remember their mom always singing or enjoying opera recordings in the home. She also spent many hours watching old Hollywood movies, especially musicals, and knew every actor and actress from the 30's and 40's. With 5 children, she became quite a good cook and baking was her specialty, being sure that that there was always a cake made to celebrate every family member's birthday. Although she will be missed greatly, there is comfort that she is at peace and reunited with her husband and two sons that have passed on before her.



Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Donald, sons Donald Jr and Kenneth. She is survived by her son Malcolm (Sandra) Duncan of Indian Trail NC, daughter Margaret (Patrick) Brown of Durham NC, and daughter Sandy ( Henry) Rider of Vinton Va. Ethel was also blessed with her loving grandchildren Christopher ( Gosia) Duncan and Jeremy (Kate) Duncan , Sarah Rider, Shannon and Cameron Brown as well as four great grandchildren, Patrick Duncan, Cinthia Rider, Emilia Workman and William Workman III.



The family is being assisted by McEwen Funeral Services of Mint Hill, NC where visitation will be held for family and friends from 6-8pm Friday January 31, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family on Saturday February 1, 2020.



Condolences may be offered online at





