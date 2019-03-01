Ethel Mae Brunson

Ms. Ethel Mae Brunson, 77 of Charlotte, passed away on Monday February 25, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 02, 2019 at Mission Church of the Lord. Visitation from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
