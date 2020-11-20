Ethel Plowman Patterson

December 1, 1929 - November 10, 2020

Indian Trail, North Carolina - Our mother, Ethel Plowman Patterson, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, three weeks shy of 91, at home in rural Indian Trail, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. She was born December 1, 1929, Gloria Ethel Tarlton and grew up in Matthews, NC. Her parents were Zenas Tarlton and Clara Baucom Tarlton. She is survived by children Debra, Scott, Donald, Max and Mike, and by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her son Brian preceded her in death. Our mother was an inspiration for us and our friends. She loved the beauty of people and the earth. She was a talented artist; pottery was her favorite. Millgrove UMC was her church. She is missed by all that knew her.





