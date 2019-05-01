Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel (Tipton) Turner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday afternoon, April 29, 2019, Mrs. Ethel Tipton Turner, 89, went to be with her Lord. She was in the care of Hospice of Union County in Monroe.



There will be a service celebrating her life at 11:00am Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Threatt officiating. Interment will follow in Morven Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until 10:45am Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.



Ethel was born April 25, 1930 in Harlan, KY and was a daughter of the late Elisha L. Tipton and the late Elizabeth Saylor Tipton. She worked for many years as a medical secretary at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte.



She and her husband moved to Morven, NC after retiring from Charlotte, purchasing a lovely farm and making their home there. While in Morven, they became active in the community and members of Morven Baptist Church. Due to declining health, they relocated to Monroe.



Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Jim Turner; her son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Sheri Turner of Mint Hill; her grandchildren, Brittani Turner of Charlotte and Austin Turner of Mint Hill, who were the real high light of her life; her brother and sister, Clyde Tipton of Tennessee and Donna Tipton Taylor of Kentucky; her sister-in-law, Georgia Turner Allen and husband, Wayne of Harrisburg and a nephew, John Turner of Charlotte, with whom she had a special relationship.



Ethel truly loved and was devoted to her family. She really enjoyed and appreciated the beauty of God's creations in nature; animals of all kinds, humming birds and flowers.



The family is most grateful to the staff of Hospice of Union County for the loving manner in which they cared for Ethel in their beautiful McWhorter Hospice House.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.



The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home.

