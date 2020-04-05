Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Wilson McCarty. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Graveside service Sharon Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Wilson McCarty, 105, died April 2, 2020 from complications following a stroke suffered March 22, 2020.



She was born March 26, 1915 to William V. and Aurilla Allen Wilson of Monticello, Georgia. Ethel was the youngest of the eleven children, and grew up on the family farm in rural Georgia. She moved to Atlanta after high school graduation to live with her older sisters and work as a secretary.



Ethel met James "Weldon" McCarty in Texas when she visited her two older brothers who had started their real estate business in Lubbock. Weldon moved to Atlanta to complete his graduate studies at Georgia Tech, and stayed to become a professor of Textile Engineering there. Ethel and Weldon were married soon after and had one child, Judith "Gail". Ethel was a stay at home mom until Gail entered high school. Then she returned to work for the FDA doing statistical reporting on Georgia egg production.



She and Weldon moved to Charlotte in their later years because that is where Gail and her husband, Thayer Stem, had settled. They lived at Brookdale Carriage Club Providence for many years, moving around to different areas as their need for help increased.



Ethel is survived by her daughter, Gail, and beloved son-in-law, Thayer Stem. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church, attending every Sunday for many years until her health deteriorated. Friends there, including the Millers and Pooveys, were steadfast with visitations and cards, and the family is grateful for their many years of friendship.



The family would like to express thanks to the wonderful staff at Carriage Club Providence for their many years of kind, loving care of Ethel. Also many thanks to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care for the care for the past two weeks.



A private family graveside service is planned for Monday, April 6 at Sharon Memorial Park. Due to the current world health crisis, no visitation will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



Condolences may be offered at

