Service Information

Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte , NC 28807
(704)-332-7133

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hebrew Cemetery Chapel
1801 Statesville Ave
Charlotte , NC

Bert McLeod died May 15th, 2019 in New York City. He was born May 19, 1992 in Charlotte, NC.



He was known for his wit and warm sense of humor. His talents included playing trumpet for the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra and NC All-State Band, and he often played for services at Temple Beth El alongside his twin sister, Melissa who played violin.



After attending N.C. State for a year, Bert enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Gas Turbine Engineer aboard the U.S.S. Mobile Bay in San Diego. He was honored by his captain with many commendations, including a Navy Combat Medal Award. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Bert applied and was accepted by Columbia University in New York City. He had just completed his sophomore year when he died.



Bert is survived by his twin sister, Melissa Marie McLeod and her fiance, Eran Kreitman; his mother, Carmen McLeod and step-father, Charlie Griffin; his father, Wes McLeod and step-mother, Beth McLeod.



The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, May 20th, in the Hebrew Cemetery Chapel, 1801 Statesville Ave., Charlotte. Interment to follow.



